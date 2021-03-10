Global Sports Nutrition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Sports nutrition is expected to see marginally lower current value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019, since consumers are prioritizing more essential consumer health categories due to COVID-19. The lockdown restrictions had a significant effect on sports nutrition, as most gyms were forced to remain closed for at least half of the year, meaning that less people are working out at the levels they used to pre-pandemic. On top of that, the decrease in expending capacity across a significant port…

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sports Nutrition in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

November 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sudden decrease in disposable income levels leads consumers to move sports nutrition to a secondary priority in 2020

Healthier home food shopping and preparation lower demand for additional sports nutrition support

GNC strengthens its lead in 2020 due to increased distribution and strong online selling platform

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to active lifestyles set to boost growth over the forecast period

Increasing segmentation and more specialised products expected to drive future sales

Private label developments and further development of online sales set to benefit future sales

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

….continued

