Global Store Cards Market in Colombia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 23 November, 2020

Store cards registered a very negative performance during 2020, with strong declines recorded in the number of cards in circulation and transactions value and volume. Among the major issues that the category is facing is an old-fashioned image, with a lack of innovation making store cards vulnerable to competition from more modern types of payment cards. The days during which store cards were seen as an effective marketing strategy for chained retailers are now many years in the past. Initially,…

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Colombia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Store cards struggle to maintain the interest of Colombian consumers

The popularity of store cards remain strongest among less affluent consumers

Store cards maintain an important role in the consumer finance industry

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

COVID 19 inspires changes in consumer habits and openness to new types of payments

The COVID-19 pandemic encourages an increase in informal financial activity

Increase in banking penetration above expectations

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 12 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 13 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 14 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 15 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

 

