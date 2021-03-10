Global Sugar Confectionery in Belarus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Although sugar confectionery in Belarus is expected to continue to see strong current retail value growth in 2020, it is likely to see a slight retail volume drop due to saturation and declining demand. Growing health awareness is also expected to hamper the retail volume growth of sugar confectionery, mainly boiled sweets, lollipops, and toffees and caramels and nougat, which contain particularly high amounts of sugar. Rising concerns over sugar consumption, as well as increasing costs of denta…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947047-sugar-confectionery-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motor-vehicle-electrical-electronic-equipment-steering-suspension-interiors-market-research-report-2021-analysis-and-forecast-2030-2021-02-18

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-self-cleaning-cat-litter-box-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Healthy lifestyle trends are likely to hamper retail volume growth of sugar confectionery in 2020

Pastilles, gums, jellies and chews likely to see strong retail volume growth as new healthier products are launched

International players expected to gain stronger foothold in sugar confectionery in 2020, with smaller local players likely to struggle

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As Belarus faces recession consumers likely to get increasingly price sensitive into the forecast period, to the benefit of private label brands

New health-focused products are expected to be launched over the forecast period, to cater to a health conscious consumer base

Retail volume sales are likely to continue to decline into the forecast period, with innovation necessary to hold interest

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105