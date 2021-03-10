All news

Global Sugar Confectionery in Poland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sugar Confectionery in Poland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The health and wellness trend is becoming embedded in Poland’s food market, as consumers are becoming increasingly more aware of the potential harm that an excess of sugar and artificial ingredients can cause in their diets. During the quarantine period, with more time on their hands and shopping lists that stuck to essentials, Poles paid even more attention to their health. The trend was prevalent throughout snacks, and can be seen in the continued per capita growth for healthy sugar confection…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947048-sugar-confectionery-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motor-vehicle-engine-power-train-parts-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2030-2021-02-18

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motor-vehicle-engine-power-train-parts-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2030-2021-02-18

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Modest growth in retail value fuelled by fortified brands
Household budget austerity extends discounters lead
Lollipops suffer due to home seclusion
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Legislation may impede growth
E-commerce growth not beneficial for impulse purchases
Could lollipops see a performance turnaround by embracing the health and wellness trend?
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Payroll Software Market 2021: Industrial Analysis and Forecasts 2025 | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The report focuses on the global Payroll Software Market status, future opportunities, growth analysis, key drivers, and top players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Software development in United States, Europe, and China. Payroll Software Market  provides a detailed market overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, challenges, competitive scenario,s and industry […]
All news

Colostrum Pasteurizer Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Golden Calf Company, Condor, Milkplan, Förster-Technik, Agromasters

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Colostrum Pasteurizer Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Colostrum Pasteurizer […]
All news News

Building Thermal Insulation Material Market Size predicts favorable growth and forecast 2021-2026 | Lfhuaneng, Dow, Taishi, Beipeng

reporthive

The global Building Thermal Insulation Material market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends […]