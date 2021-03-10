Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Hong Kong, China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and recent political instability and protests as consumers went out less, thus reducing consumption opportunities. Nevertheless, the decline in sales has been relatively low compared to other packaged snacks areas. This can be attributed to the general shift towards healthier and on-the-go snacking among consumers in Hong Kong, with snack bars offerings such as protein-energy bars performing particularly well.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Impact of COVID-19 lessened by healthy and on-the-go snacking trends

New innovative product developments help attract sweet biscuit consumers

Be-Kind leverages premium positioning to continue rapid expansion

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery to be driven by active lifestyle trend and demand for protein/energy bars

New innovative fruit offerings key to reaching out to new consumers

Premiumisation to be driven by greater shelf presence of European sweet biscuits

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

…continued

