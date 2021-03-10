All news

Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Uruguay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Uruguay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Snack bars and fruit snacks are expected to benefit from the pandemic in terms of current value growth. Both product areas are regarded as healthier alternative snacks and have likely risen in demand since the outbreak of COVID-19 as Uruguayans have been opting for healthy snacks during confinement. Protein/energy bars is anticipated to perform the best in 2020 overall, despite the gyms being forced to close. Many Uruguayans have likely used the partial lockdown as an opportunity to get into sha…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Snack bars and fruit snacks benefit in 2020 from the pandemic whilst sweet biscuits suffers
Durulte continues to lead with its household classic brand Portezuelo
Supermarkets and hypermarkets benefit from frequent discounting
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth will slow as consumers snack less
Low priced brands will benefit from the economic recession
Innovations using cannabis to be expected over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

 

