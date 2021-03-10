Global Travel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The initial impact of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic began at the end of February, as the government suspended all flights from Milan. Shortly after on 16 March, the government expanded its suspension on incoming flights to include arrivals from Europe, China and Iran. Then, the country closed all its borders on 19 March and enacted a state of emergency including lockdown measures. During lockdown, most non-essential facilities were forced to cease operations including travel agencies, and a…
Euromonitor International’s Travel in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Travel in Dominican Republic
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Other Transport: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Forecast Other Transport: Value 2020-2025
Table 3 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 5 Attractions and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Attractions and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
TOURISM FLOWS
Key Data Findings
2020 Impact
Inbound arrivals suffer greatest setback in the Dominican Republic, but efforts by tourism bodies and the government are set to bolster recovery
The Dominican Republic positions itself as a safe destination for family tourism in 2020
Recovery and Opportunities
Domestic trips will recover first, with inbound arrivals following shortly after
Increased promotional activities, especially e-marketing, will entice travellers to visit the Dominican Republic
Category Data
Table 7 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 8 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 9 Inbound Receipts: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Inbound Receipts: Value 2020-2025
Table 13 Domestic Trips by Purpose of Visit: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 14 Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 15 Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 16 Domestic Expenditure: Value and Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Domestic Trips by Purpose of Visit: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Domestic Tourist Expenditure: Value and Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 22 Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 23 Outbound Expenditure: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Outbound Expenditure: Value 2020-2025
AIRLINES
Key Data Findings
2020 Impact
Border closures effectively grounded planes in March-June 2020
Government initiatives aim to instil confidence in travel to the Dominican Republic
Recovery and Opportunities
Recovery of airlines will be quickest for carriers operating in the airports of Santo Domingo due to superior connectivity
Great potential to attract tourists coming from cooler climates during high season
Category Data
Table 27 Airlines Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025
LODGING
Key Data Findings
2020 Impact
Recovery quickest for hotels in 2020
Lodging in Santo Domingo set to benefit from combination of business and leisure travel
Recovery and Opportunities
Negative impact on short-term rentals, with lasting effects expected
Hotels focus on domestic tourists to fill occupancy
Category Data
Table 29 Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Lodging Outlets: Units 2015-2020
Table 31 Forecast Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Lodging Outlets: Units 2020-2025
ONLINE TRAVEL INTERMEDIARIES
Key Data Findings
2020 Impact
COVID-19 disturbs traditional intermediaries model
The lack of ability to book online via local travel agencies curtails growth
Recovery and Opportunities
Partial recovery for online travel intermediaries with domestic tourism due to appealing packages
Due to lack of local providers, major international online intermediaries are commonly used
Category Data
Table 33 Online Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 34 Forecast Online Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2020-2025
….continued
