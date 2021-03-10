All news

Global Understanding Brand disruptors in Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The world’s biggest brands are under siege from an army of insurgents. Aided by technology and the rise of social media, small, nimble brands are rewriting the growth playbook, challenging packaged food’s longstanding strongholds. This report provides a framework through which to evaluate disruption, and considers some of the contemporary insurgent brands. It also discusses the response of “Big Food” to these niche brands, before speculating on future insurgents to watch out for.

Euromonitor International’s Disrupted or Distracted? Understanding Brand disruptors in Food global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Disrupted or Distracted? Understanding Brand disruptors in Food
Euromonitor International
September 2018
Introduction
What is Disruption?
Disruptors of Today
The Industry’s Response
Disruptive Brands to Watch Out For
What Will Future Disruption be Driven By?
Recommendations

…continued

