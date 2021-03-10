All news

Global Video Games market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

America is starting to see recovery in its video game market, as years of slow growth caused by economic and political issues in the region subsided somewhat in 2017, allowing new consoles and mobile gaming to expand once more. This recovery, however, is very fragile, and video game players will need to be cautious, especially as the region continues to favour new titles from small companies in mobile gaming.

Euromonitor International’s Video Games in Latin America global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Video Games in Latin America

Euromonitor International

November 2018

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots..continue

 

