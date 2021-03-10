Global Vitamins in Algeria Market Research Report 2020

In 2020, vitamins is expected to see decelerated current value growth compared to 2019. Although this is partly likely thanks to declining disposable income levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to consumers limiting purchases to essential health products, there has also been a shortage of many imported vitamin brands. Unit price growth will also be a barrier to purchases as an increasing number of Algerians lose their jobs due to the economic downturn worsened by the pandemic and…

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in Algeria

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decreasing disposable incomes leading to slower sales of vitamins thanks to the pandemic while women and students represent potential consumer segments

Lifestyle factors also contribute to demand

Saidal Algerie SpA continues to gain share in vitamins and perception of higher quality benefits international players in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Solid growth as adoption of preventative health strategies underpins demand for vitamins over the forecast period

Paediatric vitamins increasingly popular as parents aim to boost their kids’ immune systems

New launches with added-value benefits expected in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

….CONTINUED

