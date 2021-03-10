Global Vitamins in Guatemala Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

Vitamins have gained significant attention in 2020, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers have become increasingly concerned about health and wellness and their adequate intake of nutrients which will lead to the remarkable growth of vitamins in 2020 overall. Vitamin C, which is associated with the strengthening of the respiratory system and immune system has spiked in demand and will show the most dynamic growth. Likewise, multivitamins such as Deka-C or Aderogyl in which vitamin C…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vitamins benefits from anxious consumers wanting to boost their immune systems

Generics continue to lead due to low-prices and wide availability

Multivitamins players focus on marketing techniques during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Vitamins will remain in demand despite the pandemic coming to an end

Segmentation specific multivitamins expected to grow in popularity

Direct selling expected to grow its presence over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

