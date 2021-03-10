All news

Global Vitamins Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Having reached its highest level in almost a decade during 2019 on the back of strong economic growth, value sales growth in vitamins is set to slow during 2020. This will largely be due to heightened economic uncertainty arising from the impact of COVID-19, which is leading some consumers to reduce their discretionary expenditure. However, consumer demand for vitamins remains fundamentally strong in Slovenia, where it remains among the top performers in consumer health.

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

