Global Wearable Electronics Market in Sweden, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 22 August 2018

Swedes are increasingly adopting healthier lifestyles due to concerns about obesity and food sensitivities and the rising number of people affected by different types of diseases. Crucially, a more holistic approach to health and wellness is being adopted, with this focusing on spiritual and mental wellbeing as well as physical health, gut health and the outward manifestation of health. For example, consumers are no longer measuring their health by one easily identifiable factor, such as weight.

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

 

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Prospects
A Focus on Healthier Lifestyles
Payments Offer Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Apple Maintains Its Leading Position
Garmin Remains Active in Terms of New Product Development
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2014-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2015-2018
Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2014-2018

 

