Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

There is a polarised attitude towards weight management and wellbeing in Belarus. On the one hand, the obesity level continues to grow as a result of poor diets with limited consumption of fruit and vegetables due to their high prices compared to fast food. This has also been exacerbated by the increase in sedentary lifestyles due to self-isolation caused by COVID-19, along with the higher prevalence of snacking when consumers are spending more time at home. On the other hand, many Belarusians a…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117642-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-bakery-products-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/background-check-services-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/quantum-dot-market-2021-industry-analysis-growth-size-share-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cognition-and-memory-enhancement-drugs-market-2021-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

2020 IMPACT

Polarised consumer attitudes create both opportunities and challenges for weight management and wellbeing products

Direct impacts from COVID-19 not so strong, with decent ongoing growth projected despite challenges faced

Evalar maintains its overall top place, as Oriflame Cosmetics dominates meal replacement

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand set to continue whilst obesity remains an issue, with COVID-19 heightening health awareness overall

Innovation expected with natural positioning and crossover products with extra benefits

Television and social media advertising essential to become front of mind for consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105