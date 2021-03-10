Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Weight management and wellbeing is expected to show considerable resilience in the face of COVID-19, posting healthy growth in 2020. One positive impact of COVID-19 on sales was the fact that the virus made many consumers more concerned about their health and weight, with obesity significantly raising your chances of experiencing serious health complications alongside the virus. However, government restrictions on movement and slightly less busy lives gave Latvians more time to try to improve ea…
Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Weight Management and Wellbeing in Latvia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 highlights the seriousness of obesity, marginally lifting weight management and wellbeing sales in 2020
Strength in meal replacement maintains Herbalife’s clear lead
Personal recommendation ensures direct selling continues to dominate
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continued growth expected to address the high obesity rate and lead a healthier life
Meal replacement gains from the wellness and convenience trends over the forecast period
Limited availability and the availability of alternatives challenge growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
