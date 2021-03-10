Global Why Industrial Insights Matter for Business StrategyRetail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 23 August 2018

All news

B2B markets around the world are shaped by industrial trends. Understanding the data and future industrial shifts will enable businesses to prepare, strategise and adapt their products and services to the most important B2B clients, to understand where new opportunities lie and how demand is changing. No long-term B2B strategy would be complete without addressing key industrial trends such as Industry 4.0, Africa rising, and growing e-commerce.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow.

Product coverage:

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report

  • Identify factors driving change now and in the future
  • Understand motivation
  • Forward-looking outlook
  • Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
  • Take a step back from micro trends
  • Get up to date estimates and comment

 

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Why Industrial Insights Matter for Business Strategy

Euromonitor International

August 2018

Introduction

Industrial Answers Critical Business Questions

E-Commerce in Manufacturing

Conclusion

