Global Wound Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Wound care is expected to maintain a marginally lower current value growth in 2020 to that seen in the previous year. Lockdown restrictions drive the decrease in demand, as home seclusion and lowered participation in physical outdoor activities leads to fewer injuries and diminishes the need for replacement purchases. This is particularly the case for sticking plasters/adhesive bandages, as school closures have significantly lowered the rates of accidents and wounds amongst children in 2020.

Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

