Global Wound Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Wound care is expected to maintain a marginally lower current value growth in 2020 to that seen in the previous year. Lockdown restrictions drive the decrease in demand, as home seclusion and lowered participation in physical outdoor activities leads to fewer injuries and diminishes the need for replacement purchases. This is particularly the case for sticking plasters/adhesive bandages, as school closures have significantly lowered the rates of accidents and wounds amongst children in 2020.
Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Wound Care in Costa Rica
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown leads to decreased demand for wound care in 2020
Segmentation helps maintain growth in 2020
Major global manufacturers continue to lead in 2020, while local and regional players increase competition in gauze, tape and other wound care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Additional levels of innovation are expected as manufacturers seek to provide affordable wound care proposals
Development of natural-based products with botanical extracts expected to gain momentum amongst millennial
Demand for complete wound care lines is anticipated to gain momentum
CATEGORY DATA
….continued
