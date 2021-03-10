All news

Global Yodobashi Camera Co Ltd in Consumer Electronics (Japan) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Yodobashi Camera is expected to continue benefiting from the slow expansion of its store network, with the company set to focus on larger stores in strategic locations which can appeal to foreign tourists and domestic consumers alike. The company is also set to continue targeting key groups of foreign tourists such as Chinese shoppers by ensuring that all of its stores have multilingual sales assistants and carefully targeted discounts, such as offering money off when paying for purchases via Un…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

