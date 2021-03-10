Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Belarus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Yoghurt and sour milk products are traditionally consumed by Belarusians on a daily basis. Sour milk products is a mature product area, and there is therefore expected to be diminishing interest in such traditional products in 2020, which will result in a retail volume decline. The majority of local consumers are likely to continue economising in 2020, particularly as a result of COVID-19, and this economising is likely to be especially strong with regard to sour milk products, in which the typi…

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Healthy lifestyle and convenience trends will boost retail volume sales of drinking yoghurt in 2020, as sour milk will see declining interest

Local brands will lead yoghurt and sour milk products in 2020

Companies will launch new health focussed products in 2020, as consumers become increasingly health conscious

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Companies will increasingly invest in promotion campaigns in the forecast period, to encourage brand loyalty

Retail volume growth expected to be stimulated by price discounts into the forecast period

Health and wellness trends expected to drive sales and innovation in yoghurt and sour milk into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

