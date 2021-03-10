Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Hong Kong, China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on yoghurt sales was felt most strongly by the foodservice sector rather than retail outlets. Due to home seclusion and social distancing measures, consumers cut many unnecessary eat-out occasions. Cafés, dessert shops and beverage shops, where yoghurt is frequently used as ingredients, saw a significant drop in customers and sales. Compared to flavoured yoghurt, drinking yoghurt suffered even more due to its wider applications as ingredients in Taiwanese-styl…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice sales hit hard by COVID-19 lockdown measures

Shift towards snacking and on-the-go consumption trends support demand

Yakult experiencing growing competition from new innovative brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chinese brands set to continue to expand and gain sales share

Innovative marketing increasingly key to attracting consumers

Focus on encouraging consumption of yoghurt as a snack

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

…continued

