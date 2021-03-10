All news

Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Hong Kong, China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Hong Kong, China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on yoghurt sales was felt most strongly by the foodservice sector rather than retail outlets. Due to home seclusion and social distancing measures, consumers cut many unnecessary eat-out occasions. Cafés, dessert shops and beverage shops, where yoghurt is frequently used as ingredients, saw a significant drop in customers and sales. Compared to flavoured yoghurt, drinking yoghurt suffered even more due to its wider applications as ingredients in Taiwanese-styl…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/945853-yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-boat-building-and-repairing-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2030-2021-02-18

 

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wireless-printing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice sales hit hard by COVID-19 lockdown measures
Shift towards snacking and on-the-go consumption trends support demand
Yakult experiencing growing competition from new innovative brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chinese brands set to continue to expand and gain sales share
Innovative marketing increasingly key to attracting consumers
Focus on encouraging consumption of yoghurt as a snack
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Flaxseed Extract Market 2021 | Current Scenario , Trend, SWOT Analysis and Growth Prospects 2027

QY Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Flaxseed Extract Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report […]

Analog Ammeters Market insights, Analog Ammeters Market Future, Analog Ammeters Market Size, Analog Ammeters market Scope, Analog Ammeters Market Industry, North America Analog Ammeters Market, Analog Ammeters Market Latest Report, Analog Ammeters Market opportunity, Analog Ammeters Market Trends, Analog Ammeters Market Growth
All news

Analog Ammeters Market: Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends : Hobut, CIRCUTOR, Socomec, Sifam Tinsley, Cole-Parmer, Siemens, Iskra

ample

The Analog Ammeters Market Research Report aims to provide insights that strongly demonstrate the market structure, scope, history, potential, and development perspective. By crossing through the historical and present market status, the Analog Ammeters market report provides authentic and reliable estimates for the forecast period. The Best part of this report is, this analyses the […]
All news

Dry Powder Refilling Machine Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Premier Tech Chronos, PLF International, Multipack Packaging Russia, Vitro Pharma Machinery, Adinath International, Gainsborough Engineering

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Dry Powder Refilling Machine Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Dry Powder Refilling Machine market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data […]