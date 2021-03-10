Healthcare Asset Management Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Healthcare Asset Management Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

The healthcare industry is going through changes where BYOD is becoming more popular, competition for funding is increasing, and new technologies, such as the cloud, are being adopted. On the marketing front, the proliferation of marketing assets (photos, video etc.) has caused havoc for the healthcare organizations. Typically, these organizations have more stringent security and compliance requirements than most other industries.

Key Market Trends:

Application in Hospitals and Pharmaceuticals to Witness Significant Growth

– The asset management systems at pharmacies procurement has reduced the reach of counterfeit incidences at the venue. Globally, the pharmaceutical counterfeit incidences grew by 11.5% in 2017, which was more than 60% growth since 2014, according to the Pharmaceutical Security Institute.

– The use of integrated platform solutions helps in tracking the pharmaceutical equipment and reduced the lead time in search of these items. The study has shown that the use of asset management solution can reduce the equipment search time from 30 minutes to 2 mins.

– The asset management also monitors the regular check on maintenance and calibration of medical machines and enables the deployment of preventive maintenance of these machines and streamlines the process.

North America to Dominate the Market Growth

– The availability of robust healthcare infrastructure has propelled the demand for hospital asset management solutions, as its immediate implementation is possible. The region has been one of the early adopters for IT infrastructure. According to Internet World Stats, the penetration stands at 89.4% of the population, which increases the deployment of asset management solutions in heathcare.

– Moreover, North America accounts for more than 40% of the global pharmaceutical industry. Also, the growing awareness about the benefits of deploying asset management systems at healthcare and with that increase in demand for the market can be seen in the recent future.

– Hence, the rise of the pharmaceutical industry in the region is driving the demand for healthcare asset management market.

Detailed TOC of Healthcare Asset Management Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand with Increasing Concerns of Drug Counterfeiting

4.2.2 Need to Increase Efficiency in Healthcare Institutions

4.2.3 Growing Concerns for Patient Safety

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Privacy Concerns

4.3.2 Organizational and Infrastructural Facility of Healthcare Institutions Affecting Implementation

4.4 Industrial Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Staff Management

5.1.2 Equipment Tracking

5.1.3 Patient Tracking

5.1.4 Supply Chain Management

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital/Clinic

5.2.2 Laboratory

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Stanley Security Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 CenTrak Inc.

6.1.3 AiRISTA Flow Inc.

6.1.4 GE Healthcare Inc.

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 INFOR, INC.

6.1.7 Motorola Solutions, Inc.

6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare AG

6.1.9 Accenture PLC

6.1.10 Sonitor Technologies, Inc.

6.1.11 Zebra Technologies Corporation

6.1.12 Tyco International Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

