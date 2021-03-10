All news

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2029

In 2029, the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Overview

This report on the global human papillomavirus vaccine market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for human papillomavirus vaccine, increase in government initiatives to prevent cervical cancer caused by human papillomavirus, growth in prevalence of various cancers caused by human papillomavirus are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments.  It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on valance, indication, distribution channel, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends have been provided in the market overview section.  Additionally, the section comprises pipeline analysis to help understand the scope in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus providing a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global human papillomavirus vaccine market.  

In terms of valence, the market has been divided into Bivalent and Quadrivalent – nonavalent. Quadrivalent, and nonavalent segment is projected to lead the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period followed by bivalent segment. Launch of new multivalent human papillomavirus and increase in incidences of cervical cancer are likely to propel the segment. Based on indication type, cervical cancer dominated the market, in terms of revenue generated, in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Anal cancer was the second largest segment in 2016 and it is likely to continue this trend from 2017 to 2025. In terms of distribution channel, government entities held a dominant share of the market. However, it is anticipated to lose market share during the forecast period owing to public and private alliances such as GAVI that are focused on vaccinating people in developing countries.

Geographically, the global human papillomavirus vaccine market has been categorized into major regions and key countries in the respective regions: North America (the US  and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).  

The report also profiles major players operating in the global human papillomavirus vaccine market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.  Major players profiled in this report include Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market has been segmented as below:

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Valence

  • Bivalent
  • Quadrivalent and Nonavalent

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Indication

  • Cervical Cancer
  • Anal Cancer
  • Vaginal Cancer
  • Penile Cancer
  • Vulvar Cancer
  • Oropharyngeal Cancer
  • Genital Warts
  • Others

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Physicians
  • Wholesalers
  • Physician Distributors
  • Government Entities
  • Public and Private Alliances

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • UK
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

