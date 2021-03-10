Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

“Hybrid Cooling Towers Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Hybrid Cooling Towers industry. The Hybrid Cooling Towers market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hybrid Cooling Towers:

Cooling towers are devices that help in heat transfer and rejection into the atmosphere. The process involves the cooling of a water stream via evaporation. A small portion of the water that is being cooled gets evaporated and flows along with the air stream, which enables the process water to be cooled significantly. Hybrid cooling towers effectively radiate heat from the process equipment in major industries, such as the power generation industry, and emit it into the surrounding atmosphere. Unlike traditional cooling towers, hybrid ones take care of the visible plume and arrest it before rejecting it from the towers.

This report focuses on the Hybrid Cooling Towers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One driver in the market is intelligent hybrid cooling technology. The temperature of the water that is heated in process industries, power utilities, HVAC/R, data centers, and several other industries having high-heat applications is reduced by open cooling towers. The warm water is poured on the fill within the cooling towers, which provides a large surface area for the process of heat removal via evaporation. The process is known as a wet process. Thus, a constant supply of water is required to replace the evaporated water from the cooling tower. However, in several regions, continuing droughts and escalating competition for this vital resource restrict water availability.

One challenge in the market is fire hazards. The use of inflammable construction materials in whole or part for the construction of cooling towers can aid in internal fire propagation. Considering the high surface-volume ratio of the towers, such fires can spread wildly, causing immense damage as the fire can get intensified by the natural or fan-assisted air draft within the tower. Damages can be severe enough to facilitate the requirement to replace the entire tower structure. This is the reason why certain regulations and standards suggest the incorporation of automatic fire sprinkler systems within inflammable cooling towers. Fire can spread across the tower even when it is not in operation.

Direct Contact

Closed Circuit Market Segment by Application:

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

HVAC

Chemical and Petrochemical