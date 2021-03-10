Summary
Imaging Imaging Devices
After a slightly better year in terms of retail volume sales in 2019, imaging devices saw steeper negative growth in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With such products widely perceived as non-essential, particularly given the increasing penetration of smart phones, digital imaging devices have struggled to appeal to consumers. The ever-increasing technological advancements in smartphone cameras continue to discourage consumers from investing in a dedicated imaging devices. This was es…
Euromonitor International’s Imaging Imaging Devices report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 compounds increasing competition from smartphones
Digital camcorders category less significantly affected thanks to outdoor cameras
Canon extends already considerable lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Hobbyists to underpin recovery of digital cameras over forecast period
Digital camcorders to see continued weakening of demand
Outdoor camcorders offer potential as more consumers take up sports
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025
