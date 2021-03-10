All news

Impact Bags and Luggage in Canada: ISIC 602 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

International and domestic restrictions on travel during lockdown measures taken by the Canadian government in response to COVID-19 from March 2020, resulted in reduced demand for smaller bags used for travel for carry on and in particular luggage, which experienced the strongest decline in Q2 within the overall category. Luggage was already experiencing waning demand in 2019 as younger consumers, including millennials, preferred to travel light on domestic flights to avoid extra costs incurred…

 

Euromonitor International’s Bags and Luggagein Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Content

Bags and Luggage in Canada
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Work-from-home policies, closure of schools and restricted travel due to lockdown measures in 2020 result in declining demand for bags and luggage in Canada
Highly fragmented competitive environment for bags and luggage in 2019 with luxury brands making gains due to premiumisation trend
E-commerce continues growth momentum going into 2020, driven by closure of non-essential stores but store-based specialists will remain relevant for consumers of luxury bags and luggage following reopening phases
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Closure of workplaces and education establishments in addition to restricted travel in 2020 reduce demand for bags and luggage
Luxury handbags set to record strongest rebound from 2021, driven by return to upmarket specialist boutiques and likely return of wealthy tourists
Niche trends likely to continue to find an audience over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Luggage by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Bags and Luggage by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on personal accessories
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for personal accessories?
MARKET DATA
Table 13 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 16 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2015-2019
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2016-2019
Table 19 Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

…. Continued

 

 

