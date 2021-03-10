All news

Impact Bags and Luggage in France: ISIC 602 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The unprecedented health, economic and financial crises arising from COVID-19 impacted France during the first half of 2020, and affected the overall bags and luggage category. Luggage was particularly affected due to the crash of the travel and tourism industry. The first half of the year was catastrophic, particularly Q1, due to the absence of Chinese tourists, of whom more than two million a year visit France, and are the highest-spending incoming tourists. In 2019, Chinese tourism represente…

 

Euromonitor International’s Bags and Luggagein France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Content

Bags and Luggage in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slump in tourist activity as a result of COVID-19 hits demand for luggage
Fashionable backpacks appeal to cyclists and contemporary urbanites
Personalisation and environmental positioning appeal to consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Outlook for tourism uncertain as COVID-19 fights back
Younger millennials and gen-Z consumers to underpin demand for ethical products
Post-pandemic health trends likely to support recovery
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Luggage by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Bags and Luggage by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on personal accessories
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for personal accessories?
MARKET DATA
Table 13 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 16 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2015-2019
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2016-2019
Table 19 Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

…. Continued

 

 

