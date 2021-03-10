Impact Bags and Luggage in France: ISIC 602 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The unprecedented health, economic and financial crises arising from COVID-19 impacted France during the first half of 2020, and affected the overall bags and luggage category. Luggage was particularly affected due to the crash of the travel and tourism industry. The first half of the year was catastrophic, particularly Q1, due to the absence of Chinese tourists, of whom more than two million a year visit France, and are the highest-spending incoming tourists. In 2019, Chinese tourism represente…

Euromonitor International’s Bags and Luggagein France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content

Bags and Luggage in France

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slump in tourist activity as a result of COVID-19 hits demand for luggage

Fashionable backpacks appeal to cyclists and contemporary urbanites

Personalisation and environmental positioning appeal to consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Outlook for tourism uncertain as COVID-19 fights back

Younger millennials and gen-Z consumers to underpin demand for ethical products

Post-pandemic health trends likely to support recovery

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Luggage by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Bags and Luggage by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on personal accessories

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for personal accessories?

MARKET DATA

Table 13 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2016-2019

Table 19 Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…. Continued

