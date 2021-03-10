Impact Bags and Luggage in South Korea: ISIC 602 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Demand for luxury bags and luggage continued in 2020, with COVID-19 failing to reduce consumers’ desire to own designer bags. Luxury handbags are planned purchases not impulse buys, so many consumers visited department stores to make purchases. Many consumers who were forced to cancel overseas trips as a result of COVID-19 instead purchased luxury handbags with the money they would have spent travelling.
COVID-19 fails to dampen consumer interest in bargains as department stores continue to operate in non-lockdown South Korea
Luggage hit as travel industry slumps, demand for backpacks suffers as back-to-school season delayed
Louis Vuitton sees share eroded as followers make gains
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Resumption of weddings, school and business activities set to boost performance
Young adults demonstrate growing interest in bags and luggage
E-commerce gains share, department stores continue to shrink
COVID-19 impact on personal accessories
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for personal accessories?
