Impact Contact Lenses and Solutions in Argentina: ISIC 602 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Contact lenses and solutions will be impacted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly daily disposable lenses which will see retail volume sales plummet. Lockdown restrictions in at least the first half of the year, meant consumers were unable to leave their homes to socialise and there was an increase of people working from home. Most consumers are likely to choose spectacles over daily disposable lenses out of convenience and comfort. Additionally, consumers who previously wore daily di…
Euromonitor International’s Contact Lenses and Solutions in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Contact Lens Solutions, Contact Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content
Contact Lenses and Solutions in Argentina
Euromonitor International
August 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Daily disposable lenses plummets in retail volume sales due to the COVID-19 outbreak
E-commerce gains consumer popularity due the COVID-19 crisis in 2020
International companies continue to dominate sales pre COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Overall recovery for daily disposal lenses and frequent replacement lenses in forecast period
E-commerce to perform well in forecast period due to cheaper prices
Conventional lenses and contact lens solutions benefit from consumers seeking cost-effective options
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Contact Lenses by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Material: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Condition: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Material: % Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Condition: % Value 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Contact Lenses: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Contact Lenses: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Distribution of Contact Lenses by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Contact Lens Solutions by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: Value 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on eyewear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for eyewear?
MARKET DATA
Table 22 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 23 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2016-2019
Table 28 Distribution of Eyewear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
…. Continued
