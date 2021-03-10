All news

Impact Ghost Kitchens, Virtual Restaurants, and a Delivery-Optimized Future Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The rise of on-demand food delivery is driving a sea change in the global food and drink industry. Ghost kitchens represent an important component of this process. As freshly prepared meals and snacks become a larger part of our lives, more production will move “into the cloud,” with a growing separation between production sites, points of sale, and consumer interaction.

Euromonitor International’s Ghost Kitchens, Virtual Restaurants, and a Delivery-Optimized Future global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment – be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Ghost Kitchens, Virtual Restaurants, and a Delivery-Optimized Future
Euromonitor International
November 2019
Introduction
Executive Summary
Sizing the Potential for Ghost Kitchens
Case Studies
Future Scenarios
Conclusions

……. continued

