Impact Johnson & Johnson in Consumer Health (World) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Johnson & Johnson Inc (J&J) is the second largest company in consumer health. OTC remains its most important category, supported by its global power brands, while its presence in vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) continues to be limited. The company relies significantly on North America, its home market, but there are significant opportunities in other regions, particularly in Asia Pacific, where Johnson & Johnson has only a small presence.

Euromonitor International’s Johnson & Johnson in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Johnson & Johnson in Consumer Health (World)
Euromonitor International
November 2019
Scope of the Report
Introduction
State of Play
Exposure to Future Growth
Competitive Positioning
OTC/Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies
Analgesics
Key Findings
Appendix

……. continued

