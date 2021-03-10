All news

Impact Tea in Western Europe Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Tea in Western Europe represents the second largest market at global level with the highest consumption per capita in value terms in 2019. Shifting lifestyle trends such as the millennial-led desire for health and wellness options are driving strong premiumisation, boosting sales of more functional and health-positioned teas and affecting black tea sales. Meanwhile, fruit/herbal tea and green tea are the fast-growing segments, which represent the majority of future growth across the region.

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Hot Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on both retail and foodservice.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Tea in Western Europe
Euromonitor International
November 2019
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

 

