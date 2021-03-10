All news

Impact Top Consumer Trends Impacting Health and Nutrition (Part 2) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Euromonitor’s Health and Nutrition Survey provides insight on consumers’ health behaviour and perceptions in a variety of industries, including consumer health, health and wellness, packaged food and nutrition.

Euromonitor International’s Top Consumer Trends Impacting Health and Nutrition (Part 2) global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Top Consumer Trends Impacting Health and Nutrition (Part 2)
Euromonitor International
November 2019
Introduction
Vitamins and Supplements Driving Beauty Innovation
Seeking Natural Ingredients for Children’s Nutrition
Convenience of Health-Related Technology
Making Time for Sleep
Research Overview

……. continued

