Industrial Robots Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

During the prediction era, Future Market Insights adopted a multidisciplinary approach to shed light on the success and progress of the Industrial Robots Market. The study poses a profound plunge into the current growth dynamics and their major revenues of 2016, with key prospects over the forecast period 2017 to 2026.

The analysts at Future Market Insights have leveraged extensive rounds of critical and detailed secondary research to arrive at different Industrial Robots Market forecasts and predictions, both national and international levels. They have utilized various industry-wide unmistakable business merge estimations, figures, and market information into income assessments and projections in the Industrial Robots Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Automation Market

COVID-19 pandemic has caused a severe impact on the global economy at various levels and the impact is seen on the Industrial automation market as well. This thriving sector is expected to offset a sharp decline in sales during the lockdown when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns and a dearth in raw materials supply and absence of human resources. Inferable from the emergency brought about by the pandemic, the production, and supply chain activities have experienced a minor slump. However, the market is expected to gradually recover post-COVID-19, which will present attractive opportunities for sales within various regions of the world in the coming years.

Key Players

Key market players identified by the report include Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Brenton, LLC, Krones AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, and ABB Limited.

Market Taxonomy

The global industrial robots market report moves ahead toward evaluation of the global industrial robots market that is done via a segmentation analysis. Market numbers pertaining to the segmentation analysis are offered in terms of year-on-year growth comparison, market share comparison, and volume comparison. Specific chapters in the report provide insights based on the regional analysis of the market, which highlights prominent countries included under the regional segments. Global market for industrial robots is divided based on regions into Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Europe.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Product Type

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Others

End Use

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Chemicals, Plastic & Rubber

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Construction

Others

Applications

Material Handling

Welding & Soldering

Assembly & Disassembly

Painting & Dispensing

Others

Technology

Automatic

Semi- Automatic

Manual

Queries Solved

What is the size of the overall Industrial Robots Market in the Industrial automation market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Industrial Robots Market in the Industrial automation market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Industrial Robots Market in the Industrial automation market?

What is the Industrial Robots Market in Industrial automation market size at the regional and country-level?

What are the key market players focusing on?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Industrial Robots Market in the Industrial automation market?

What are the recent trends in Industrial Robots Market in the Industrial automation market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?

What are the challenges to the Industrial Robots Market in Industrial automation market growth?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Industrial Robots Market in the Industrial automation market?

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Global Outlook

Chapter 2 Global Industrial Robots Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Industrial Robots Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Global Industrial Robots Market Size (Mn units) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.3 Global Industrial Robots Market Dynamics

3.4 Supply Chain

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 PESTLE Analysis

3.7 PLC Analysis

3.8 Global Industrial Robots Install Base by key players

3.9 Cost Structure

3.10 Technological Roadmap

3.11 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) by Region

Chapter 4 Global Industrial Robots Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

4.1 Global Industrial Robots Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2026

4.2 Global Industrial Robots Market Size and Forecast by End Use, 2012-2026

4.3 Global Industrial Robots Market Size and Forecast By Applications, 2012-2026

4.4 Global Industrial Robots Market Size and Forecast by Technology, 2012-2026

Chapter 5 North America Industrial Robots Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

