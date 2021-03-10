Insulated Concrete Form Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Insulated Concrete Form Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Insulated Concrete Form market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Insulated Concrete Form Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Insulated Concrete Form Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Insulated Concrete Form Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Insulated Concrete Form Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Insulated Concrete Form Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Residential Application to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, residential application segment dominated the market.

– ICF offers a high level of energy efficiency when compared to traditional construction materials such as bricks, and wood.

– Increase in the number of building codes that demand energy efficiency has led to the rise in the number of ICF constructions in the residential sector.

– For instance, the new energy code in Canada demands continuous below-grade insulations in residential structures.

– According to distributors and installers in the two major markets of the United States and Canada, the vast majority of ICF home constructions are skewed toward high-end custom homes, and the demand is still being driven by homeowners, in terms of the number of projects.

– Multi-family homes attribute to the largest market growth in the residential sector. Furthermore, basement constructions still make up a significant portion of ICF residential construction works.

– Hence, with growing awareness and promotional campaigns held by various ICF organizations, the market for ICF in the residential sector is expected to grow over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The global ICF market is dominated by North America owing to the high demand from end-user industries in the United States.

– The demand for ICF in the United States is driven by commercial and institutional sub-segments. However, the residential sub-segment held a dominant position in the US ICF market in 2018.

– The growing residential construction industry in the United States is expected to drive the demand for ICF in the region.

– The municipal and state governments have largely adopted the ICF technology, to abide by the quicker construction timelines and long-term energy savings. Additionally, there has been a consistently growing demand for ICF from schools.

– Furthermore, rebuilding in Texas and Florida following the hurricanes is also expected to increase home building activities. The capability of ICF walls to withstand strong winds is expected to drive the ICF market in these cities, over the forecast period.

– Hence, North America is likely to dominate the ICF market during the forecast period.

Target Audience of Insulated Concrete Form Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Insulated Concrete Form Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Insulated Concrete Form market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Insulated Concrete Form market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Insulated Concrete Form market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Insulated Concrete Form market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Insulated Concrete Form market studied.

Detailed TOC of Insulated Concrete Form Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand for Energy-efficient Buildings

4.1.2 Growing Demand from Hi-rise Residential Buildings

4.1.3 Increasing Preparedness toward Disasters

4.1.4 Reduced Construction Time

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Association

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Polystyrene Foam

5.1.2 Polyurethane Foam

5.1.3 Cement-bonded Wood Fiber

5.1.4 Cement-bonded Polystyrene Beads

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Institutional

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Airlite Plastics Company (Fox Blocks)

6.4.2 Amvic Inc.

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Beco Products Ltd

6.4.5 BuildBlock Building Systems

6.4.6 ConForm Global

6.4.7 Durisol UK

6.4.8 ICF Tech

6.4.9 LiteForm Technologies

6.4.10 Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd

6.4.11 Mikey Block Co.

6.4.12 Quad-Lock

6.4.13 Nudura Corporation

6.4.14 PFB Corporation

6.4.15 Polycrete

6.4.16 RASTRA

6.4.17 Sismo

6.4.18 Standard ICF Corp.

6.4.19 Sunbloc

6.4.20 ThermaGreen Blocks

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Promotion and Awareness of ICF among both Manufacturers and Consumers

7.2 Growing Role of EPS in Construction

For Detailed TOC Click Here

