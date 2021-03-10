All news

Irrigation Valves Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Irrigation Valves

Irrigation Valves Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Irrigation Valves industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Irrigation Valves market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Irrigation Valves:

  • An Irrigation vales is a device used to irrigate agricultural crops, lawns, landscapes, golf courses, and other areas. They are also used for cooling and for the control of airborne dust. This kind of vale is used for controling the water sprinkling. The water is distributed through a network that may consist of pumps, valves, pipes, and sprinklers. Irrigation vales can be used for residential, industrial, and agricultural usage.

    Irrigation Valves Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Ace Pump Corporation
  • AKPLAS
  • Banjo Corporation
  • Cepex
  • Comer Spa
  • DICKEY-john
  • Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH
  • Eurogan
  • Hunter Industries
  • INDUSTRIE BONI Srl
  • Irriline Technologies Corp.
  • Irritec
  • Komet Austria
  • MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl
  • Nelson Irrigation Corporation
  • Pentair
  • PERROT Regnerbau
  • Plastic-Puglia srl
  • RAIN SpA
  • Raven Industries
  • Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S.
  • Senmatic A/S
  • TeeJet Technologies
  • Toro
  • UNIRAIN S.A.
  • VYRSA S.A.
  • Waterman Industries

    Scope of Report:

  • Water is the basic agricultural input required in any type of geographical segments. Before the advent of mechanization, farmers depended on natural sources for irrigation. However, mechanization in agriculture has moved well past tractors, to encompass every aspect in the crop production cycle.
  • Irrigation mechanization is one of the newest advances made in agriculture. The latest segment in irrigation mechanization include sprinkler and drip irrigation that are further explained on component basis. Such mechanization not only increases productivity and yield per hectare, it reduces the water consumption per farm.
  • Located in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Banjo Corporation is a leader in special purpose, severe duty pumps, valves, fittings and systems which serve both OEM and after-market applications in agricultural and industrial liquid handling. In 2006, IDEX agreed to acquire Banjo Corporation for approximately $44 million. The cash purchase price is approximately $183 million. The acquisition is used to provide continued organic growth opportunities chemical, alternative fuels and other emerging agricultural and industrial applications for IDEX.
  • This report focuses on the Irrigation Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Metal
  • Plastic

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Farmland
  • Garden
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Irrigation Valves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Irrigation Valves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Irrigation Valves in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Irrigation Valves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Irrigation Valves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Irrigation Valves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Irrigation Valves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Irrigation Valves Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Irrigation Valves Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

