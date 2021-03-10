Laboratory Informatics Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2020 – 2027

Emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics and rising adoption of laboratory information management systems are driving the laboratory informatics market.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Laboratory Informatics market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position.

laboratory informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for laboratory informatics is projected to expand substantially during the forecast period, owing to emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics and increasing adoption of laboratory information management systems. Furthermore, rising technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics are expected to augment the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Laboratory Informatics market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position.

Key market participants include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Waters Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory informatics market in terms of component, deployment, solution, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Services Software



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises Web-hosted



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Electronic Lab Notebooks Laboratory Information Management Systems Scientific Data Management Systems Electronic Data Capture Laboratory Execution Systems Clinical Data Management Systems Enterprise Content Management Chromatography Data Systems



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Contract Research Organizations Environmental Testing Laboratories Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Petrochemical Refineries Others



Laboratory Informatics market Solution Insight:

In January 2020, Andrew Alliance SA was acquired by Waters Corporation. The addition of Andrew Alliance extends Waters’ technology range to incorporate modern robots and applications, which would help increase the workflow of customers across healthcare, biotechnology, and molecular biology industries.

During the forecast period, the North America region is anticipated to lead the global market for laboratory informatics. Presence of developed pharmaceutical companies and increasing need for reducing operational costs of storing and transmitting the information in the region are driving the market in North America.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Laboratory Informatics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Laboratory Informatics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

