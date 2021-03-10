Lead Acid Battery Market Is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth by 2030 | Johnson Controls International Plc., Leoch International Technology Ltd, SiteTel Sweden AB (NorthStar), Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

A recent market study published by FMI on the lead acid battery market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Lead Acid Battery Market: Segmentation

By Type Flooded Battery

AGM Battery

Gel Battery By Application Transportation OEM Transportation Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Two wheelers Others Aftermarket Transportation Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Two Wheelers Others

Motive Industrial OEM Motive Industrial Aftermarket Motive Industrial

Stationary Industrial OEM Stationary Industrial Aftermarket Stationary Industrial

Commercial OEM Commercial Aftermarket Commercial

Residential OEM Residential Aftermarket Residential

Grid Storage OEM Grid Storage Aftermarket Grid Storage

Others OEM Others Aftermarket Others

By Region North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the lead acid battery market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the lead acid battery market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the lead acid battery market, which will help them understand the basic information about the lead acid battery market. Along with this, comprehensive information about the lead acid battery and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the lead acid battery market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The lead acid battery market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the lead acid battery market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the lead acid battery market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and COVID-19 impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 – Global Lead Acid Battery Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section also explains the global market volume (units) analysis and forecast for the lead acid battery market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 07 – Global Lead Acid Battery Market Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of the lead acid battery market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 08 – Global Lead Acid Battery Market Value Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value (US$ Mn) analysis and forecast for the lead acid battery market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Lead acid battery market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year, and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on the product type, the lead acid battery market is segmented into flooded, AGM, and gel. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the lead acid battery market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 10 – Global Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Application

This chapter provides details about the lead acid battery market based on the application and has been classified into transportation, motive industrial, stationary industrial, commercial, residential, grid storage, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 11 – Global Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the lead acid battery market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America lead acid battery market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the lead acid battery market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Western Europe Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the lead acid battery market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – Eastern Europe Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

In this chapter Russia and Poland are the prominent countries in the Eastern Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe lead acid battery market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe lead acid battery market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – APEJ Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the lead acid battery market in APEJ by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the lead acid battery market in APEJ.

Chapter 17 – Japan Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the lead acid battery market in Japan and help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the lead acid battery market in Japan.

Chapter 18 – MEA Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the lead acid battery market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Key Emerging Countries Lead acid battery Market Analysis

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the lead acid battery of 20 key countries by product type, sales channel, and vehicle type. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the lead acid battery market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the lead acid battery market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Exide Industries Limited, EnerSys, Johnson Controls International Plc., Leoch International Technology Ltd, SiteTel Sweden AB (NorthStar), Narada Power Source Co. Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Crown Battery Corporation, GS Yuasa Corporation, and Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd., among others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the lead acid battery market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the lead acid battery market.

