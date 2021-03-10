Luxury Packaging Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Luxury Packaging Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

The luxury packaging market is growing as it has become identification for setting up a brand value. Generally used by high-end products, luxury packaging is used in healthcare and medical, FMCG, and household products.

Key Market Trends:

Paperboard is Witnessing an Increased Adoption

– Paper and paperboard have maintained a strong position in luxury and premium packaging with their ability to serve as a canvas for flawless graphics and eye-catching decoration. Things such as laminations, unique coatings, super embossing or debossing effects make paper something that can be much more attractive in the luxury space, with superior strength, smoothness.

– In the high-end wine and spirits segments, paper has always been and remains a popular label material. Craft beer continues to take share in the beer segment and brands in that space have given paper labels to express the product’s premium or handcrafted attribute

– Besides, five-star fragrance company’s XOXO Eau de Parfum spray features diamond glitter coating, multi-color printing, foil stamping, and embossing. The carton is converted utilizing Invercote G paperboard and offset printed with two spot colors, and dense black inks with UV gloss spot coating, which makes customer more desiring to purchase the product.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to the increase in consumer spending in various countries. The demand for cosmetics and food products is expected to grow, owing to the growing population and the demand for quality products. Large population and heavy urbanization have led to an increase in demand for frozen food products in the region.

– Sustainable packaging is driving the market in Asia-Pacific region, where high end products are being focus to produce packaging by the help of bio-degradable activity, which creates an eco-friendly market.

– Many international luxury packaging companies are eyeing the China market as the country is fast turning into the world’s largest consumer of luxury goods. James Cropper offers high-quality packaging paper to many luxury brands such as Burberry Group PLC and Alfred Dunhill, by offering personalized paper solutions.

– Chinese consumers are also looking for easy-to-use and quality food products. In the recent years, a surge in the online retailing in China is expected to drive the demand for luxury packaging solutions.

Detailed TOC of Luxury Packaging Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Use of Sustainable and Bio-Degradable Packaging

4.3.2 Demand for Travel and Retail Chains Due to Increase in Tourism

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Reluctance in Packaging Heavy and Bulk Products

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Paperboard

5.1.2 Wood

5.1.3 Plastic

5.1.4 Glass

5.1.5 Metal

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Cosmetics and Fragrances

5.2.2 Confectionery

5.2.3 Watches and Jewelry

5.2.4 Alcoholic Drinks

5.2.5 Food and Non- Alcoholic Drinks

5.2.6 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 MW Luxury Packaging

6.1.2 Progress Packaging Ltd

6.1.3 HH Deluxe Packaging

6.1.4 Prestige Packaging Industries

6.1.5 Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

6.1.6 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.1.7 Ardagh Group

6.1.8 Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd

6.1.9 Owens-Illinois Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

