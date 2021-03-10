Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors industry. The Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

This report studies the Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors market, Vacuum contactors utilize vacuum bottle encapsulated contacts to suppress the arc. This arc suppression allows the contacts to be much smaller and use less space than air break contacts at higher currents. As the contacts are encapsulated, vacuum contactors are used fairly extensively in dirty applications, such as mining. Vacuum contactors are also widely used at medium voltages from 1000-5000 volts, effectively displacing oil-filled circuit breakers in many applications.

Vacuum contactors are only applicable for use in AC systems. The AC arc generated upon opening of the contacts will self-extinguish at the zero-crossing of the current waveform, with the vacuum preventing a re-strike of the arc across the open contacts. Vacuum contactors are therefore very efficient at disrupting the energy of an electric arc and are used when relatively fast switching is required, as the maximum break time is determined by the periodicity of the AC waveform. In the case of 60HZ power (United States standard), the power will discontinue within 1/120 or 0.008333 of a second. Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Tavrida Electric

The drivers of the Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors market are influenced by the trends in the commercial sector and by the trends in the process and manufacturing industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, such as motors, capacitors, switchgear, and transformer, also contribute towards the growth of vacuum contactors.

The leading enterprises in the United States market are Eaton, ABB, Toshiba, Siemens, General Electric, Joslyn Clark, Mitsubishi Electric, Arteche and Tavrida Electric. These Top companies currently account for more than 90.21% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

Owing to urbanization and significant development in process industries such as paper & pulp, cement, metal processing industries, and growth in manufacturing industries, the U.S. shows growth potential.

