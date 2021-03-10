All news

Mobile Phones in Brazil

Summary

Mobile Phones in Brazil

Retail volume sales of mobile phones were negatively affected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic crisis, and the impact of this on consumer confidence. With rising unemployment, many consumers adopted more conservative shopping patterns, postponing the replacement of old devices, or investing in simpler, more affordable models. The current devaluation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar damaged unit price dynamics in the country, with entry-level models becoming…

 

 

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Mobile Phones in Brazil

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Mobile phone replacement cycles lengthen as consumers face economic uncertainty

Use of smartphones to keep in touch during pandemic prevents greater decline

Category sees continued new investments and product developments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 trends set to continue

Xiaomi to become increasingly competitive

E-commerce to gain share as consumer confidence increa..…continued

