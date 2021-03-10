All news News

Molecular diagnostics Market, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027, Top Key Players Are: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Etc

Molecular diagnostics is a collection of techniques used to diagnose and monitor diseases and decide which therapy will be best for the individual by analyzing genomes. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing technological advancements of molecular diagnostics are the major driving factors of the market demand. The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach a value of USD 16.49 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The Molecular Diagnostics Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Molecular Diagnostics Market include: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.

  • Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Reagents
    • Instruments
    • Others
  • Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • DNA Sequencing and NGS
    • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
    • In Situ Hybridization
    • DNA Microarrays
    • Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
    • Other technologies
  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Oncology
    • Infectious Diseases
    • Genetic Testing
    • Others
  • End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Central Laboratories
    • Hospitals
    • Others

Molecular Diagnostics Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has resulted in the growth of demand for the testing and diagnosis of these diseases, which will boost the market demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing technological advancements are expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. The soaring R&D investments by the governments will help develop better technologies, which will further propel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of the molecular diagnostics will boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

  • North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)
  • Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)
  • Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global market and register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing investments by the key players for the research and development in the regional market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to proliferate during the forecast period due to the growing disposable income of the people of the region and the increasing government spending for the development of the healthcare sector.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Emergence of technologically advanced products

4.2.2.2. Increasing investments for R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. High prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. Presence of stringent regulatory framework

4.2.3.3. High prices of molecular diagnostics tests

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Reagents

5.1.2. Instruments

5.1.3. Others

Continue…!

Eric Lee

