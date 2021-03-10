All news

Multi-modal Biometrics Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Multi-modal Biometrics

 “Multi-modal Biometrics Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Multi-modal Biometrics industry. The Multi-modal Biometrics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Multi-modal Biometrics:

  • Multimodal biometrics is being implemented in a number of sectors such as the healthcare, BFSI, transportation, automotive, and government for controlling access to secure premises and authenticating individuals. Multimodal biometrics, which is an integration of a number of biometric technologies, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, or voice recognition, can be used to prevent unauthorized access to ATMs, healthcare databases, mobile devices, and different online and offline applications.

    Multi-modal Biometrics Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • BioID
  • IriTech
  • M2SYS
  • NEC
  • Safran
  • 3M Cogent
  • 4G Identity
  • Fujitsu
  • ImageWare Systems
  • Suprema

    Scope of Report:

  • This report studies the Multi-modal Biometrics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Multi-modal Biometrics market by product type and applications/end industries.
  • Mobile biometrics can be used to locate an individual at a particular location, such as schools, booking stations, prisons, cars of patrol officers, and on the battlefield to provide them authorized access to services.
  • In addition, mobile biometrics also enables capturing the physical features of an individual and comparing them against the database for real-time identity verification. For example, MorphoTrust USA provides multi-modal biometrics in mobile devices to identify individuals in the field and provide them authorized access to premises. Moreover, several telecom operators are also encouraging the use of wireless mobile biometrics for access control purposes.
  • The global Multi-modal Biometrics market
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Multi-modal Biometrics.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Vein recognition
  • Voice recognition
  • Iris recognition
  • Facial recognition
  • Fingerprint recognition

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Military
  • Aerospace
  • Government
  • Science
  • Commerical

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Multi-modal Biometrics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Multi-modal Biometrics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Multi-modal Biometrics in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Multi-modal Biometrics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Multi-modal Biometrics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Multi-modal Biometrics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Multi-modal Biometrics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Multi-modal Biometrics Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Multi-modal Biometrics Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

