Multi-modal Biometrics Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

About Multi-modal Biometrics:

Multimodal biometrics is being implemented in a number of sectors such as the healthcare, BFSI, transportation, automotive, and government for controlling access to secure premises and authenticating individuals. Multimodal biometrics, which is an integration of a number of biometric technologies, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, or voice recognition, can be used to prevent unauthorized access to ATMs, healthcare databases, mobile devices, and different online and offline applications. Multi-modal Biometrics Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BioID

IriTech

M2SYS

NEC

Safran

3M Cogent

4G Identity

Fujitsu

ImageWare Systems

Suprema

Mobile biometrics can be used to locate an individual at a particular location, such as schools, booking stations, prisons, cars of patrol officers, and on the battlefield to provide them authorized access to services.

In addition, mobile biometrics also enables capturing the physical features of an individual and comparing them against the database for real-time identity verification. For example, MorphoTrust USA provides multi-modal biometrics in mobile devices to identify individuals in the field and provide them authorized access to premises. Moreover, several telecom operators are also encouraging the use of wireless mobile biometrics for access control purposes.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Multi-modal Biometrics.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Vein recognition

Voice recognition

Iris recognition

Facial recognition

Fingerprint recognition Market Segment by Application:

Military

Aerospace

Government

Science

Commerical