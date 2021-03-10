All news News

Nanopatterning Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis

The nanopatterning market is set to attain a valuation of USD 5.49 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.1%. Nanopatterning is achieved through the application of materials ranging in nanometers such as carbon nanotubes, which confer excellent characteristics such as antibacterial activity and conductivity to the end product. Due to the unique design process and higher resolution, E-beam lithography is extensively used nanopatterning method.

Nanopatterning Market Drivers  

The major driving force for the development of the nanopatterning market is the increasing demand for electronic sensors, nano-optics, and biomedical electronics, with the development of innovative technologies like 3D Nanopatterning. Moreover, the use of Nanograft technology to treat coronary heart disease is expected to provide ample opportunities for nanopatterning technology over the forecast period.

Top Key participants include Toppan Photomasks, Inc., Nano Terra, Inc., AMO GmbH, Nanonex Corporation, Obducat AB, IMS Chips, Micro Resist Technology GmbH, NIL Technology ApS, SVG Optronics Co., Ltd, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, among others.

The rising penetration of laptops, tablets, smartphones, and AI-powered wearable appliances worldwide is expected to drive the consumer electronics segment growth in the nanopatterning market. Nowadays, manufacturers and designers are looking to develop smart homes, which is expected to propel the demand for nanopatterning shortly.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nanopatterning Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

  • Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Nanoimprint Lithography
    • E-beam lithography
    • Others
  • Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Soft lithography
    • UV nanoimprint lithography
    • Others
  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Healthcare
    • Foundry
    • Others

North America held the largest market share of the market in 2019. Due to the technological developments and investments by the market players, the nanopatterning market is growing in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Owing to the significant adoption of this technology in fabrication and electronics manufacturing industries, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a substantial market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In 2019, the North America nanopatterning acid market accounted for 33.4% market share. This is due to the presence of several of Integrated circuit manufacturing firms. Furthermore, the high investments by electronics and telecommunications corporations are also expected to propel the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for advanced semiconductors and processors. Besides, the wide use of nanopatterning technology in the fabrication sector is expected to boost the market in countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and India.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Nanopatterning Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nanopatterning Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Cost advantages of producing photonics by using nanopatterning

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for surface customization at nanoscale

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly expensive technology

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Nanopatterning Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Nanoimprint Lithography

5.1.2. E-beam lithography

5.1.3. Others

