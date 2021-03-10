NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Over recent years, Brazilians had been reducing their consumption of cigarettes, looking to adopt healthier lifestyles. Euromonitor International figures show that retail volume sales of cigarettes recorded an overall decline of 28% in the 2014-2019, while consumption of NRT smoking cessation aids was moving in the opposite direction in the same period. This reinforced the fact that more consumers were trying to stop smoking in recent years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed t..
Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of content
NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Brazil
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Anxiety caused by COVID-19 leading to an increase in smoking
Johnson & Johnson continues to lead NRT smoking cessation aids in Brazil
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Gradual improvement expected in the performance of NRT smoking cessation aids
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
……. continued
