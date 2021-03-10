Paediatric Consumer Health in Portugal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Paediatric consumer health has seen strong growth in 2020, largely driven by those products which can either alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19, or which can help boost the immune system. In preparation for COVID-19 some parents stockpiled cough remedies for their children, with this being identified as a key symptom. Meanwhile, parents also stocked up on paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements to ensure their children were in the best position to fight off COVID-19, with products such as vi…
\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797963-paediatric-consumer-health-in-portugal
Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Der
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-omega3-omega-3-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/5-ht2c-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26
Table of content
Paediatric Consumer Health in Portugal
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Parents stock up of paediatric consumer health products in preparation for COVID-19
Nappy (diaper) rash treatments benefit from essential nature
Bepanthene wins share as Bayer adjusts its marketing approach in response to COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Falling birth rate and an uncertain economic outlook an obstacle to growth
Vitamins and dietary supplements set to benefit from consumer fears
E-commerce set to see long-term benefit from COVID-19
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/