Pandora A/S in Personal Accessories (World) Research Report 2020-2026

Pandora A/S is a leading jewellery player globally, known for its personalised demi-fine pieces. In 2020, the company celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Pandora Moments Charm, and focused on its Programme NOW, designed to navigate the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a financially sound business with a well-established brand name, Pandora is aiming to overcome the crisis by reinforcing its efforts around digitalisation, innovation and large-scale CSR initiatives.

Euromonitor International’s Pandora A/S in Personal Accessories (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Personal Accessories industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Scope of the Report
Introduction
State of Play
Exposure to Future Growth
Competitive Positioning
Jewellery Review
Key Findings
Appendix

