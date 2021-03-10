All news

Personal Flotation Devices Market 2021 Industry Share, Size, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, and Forecast to 2026

Global “Personal Flotation Devices Market” report 2021 highlights key points of industry which includes market share and market size growth rate by type of Personal Flotation Devices industry in upcoming years. This report provides in-depth information on leading manufacturers, market overview and applications. The Personal Flotation Devices market report also covered growth trends by regions, drivers and market challenges, growth strategy.

Top Key Manufacturers in Personal Flotation Devices Market:

  • Survitec Group Limited
  • VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
  • The Coleman Company
  • Kent Sporting Goods
  • Mustang Survival
  • Hansen Protection
  • Drarger
  • Johnson Outdoors
  • LALIZAS
  • Secumar
  • International Safety Products
  • NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
  • Dongtai Jianghai
  • Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
  • SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.
  • Aqua Lung International
  • O’Neill
  • Astral
  • Stormy Lifejackets
  • Kokatat
  • Harmony Gear
  • JimBuoy
  • SeaSafe Systems
  • Spinlock

    Global Personal Flotation Devices Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, breakdown data by applications, and industry chain structure.

    Personal Flotation Devices Market Size by Type:

  • Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
  • Life Jacket
  • Survival Suit
  • Buoyancy Compensator
  • Others

    Personal Flotation Devices Market size by Applications:

  • Passenger & Aircraft Crew
  • Commercial Vessel
  • Government & Military
  • Water Sporting

    Some of the Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • Detailed Overview of Personal Flotation Devices market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.
    • Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market.
    • What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?
    • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the global Personal Flotation Devices market?
    • SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.
    • What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
    • Which region may tap highest market share in coming era?
    • Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?
    • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Personal Flotation Devices market?

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Flotation Devices are as follows:

    History Year: 2015-2019

    Base Year: 2019

    Estimated Year: 2020

    Forecast Year 2021 to 2026

    Region and Country Coverage:

    Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

    North America: USA, Canada

    South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

    Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

    Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Personal Flotation Devices Market TOC Covers the Following Points:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Personal Flotation Devices Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Personal Flotation Devices Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
    3.2.2 Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
    3.3 Personal Flotation Devices Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Personal Flotation Devices Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal Flotation Devices Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Product
    4.3 Personal Flotation Devices Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Personal Flotation Devices by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Personal Flotation Devices by Product
    6.3 North America Personal Flotation Devices by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices by Product
    7.3 Europe Personal Flotation Devices by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Personal Flotation Devices by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Personal Flotation Devices by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Personal Flotation Devices by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
    12.1.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
    12.2 Personal Flotation Devices Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Forecast by Product 2020-2026
    12.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Forecast by Product 2020-2026
    12.3 Personal Flotation Devices Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Personal Flotation Devices Forecast
    12.5 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Personal Flotation Devices Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Personal Flotation Devices Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

