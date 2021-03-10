Processed Fruit and Vegetables in the United Kingdom By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

After seeing slow growth or declines in retail volume terms during most of the review period, processed fruit and vegetables has turned to strong growth in 2020, with an even higher current value increase. Sales of such products saw a strong increase during the national COVID-19 lockdown in the first half of the year in particular, as consumers stockpiled some products for fear of shortages and a long lockdown. However, foodservice volume sales have plummeted in 2020 due to the restrictions impl…
Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Processed Fruit and Vegetables in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Higher retail growth cannot offset the enormous foodservice volume decline
Sudden spike in demand leads to supply problems
Continued move towards cheaper but good-quality private label lines
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow return to growth for foodservice due to consumers’ constrained budgets
Frozen fruit and vegetables set to drive growth due to convenience and quality
Switch to e-commerce is set to continue
CATEGORY DATA
