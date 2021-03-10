Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Industry Report Analysis, Growth, Future Trends, Top Manufacturers And Technology| Siemens AG, Alderley plc, Frames group, Aker Solutions ASA, Aquatech international, Schlumberger Limited.

The global produced water treatment systems market is expected to witness a significant growth, by registering a robust growth rate of nearly 6.1% between 2014 and 2020. Increasing unconventional oil & gas production, rising oil to produced water ratio, growing regulatory standards and water scarcity are among the prominent factors driving the demand for produced water treatment systems across the globe.

Also, an influx of new treatment system and water treatment technologies by key players such as MIOX Corporation and Aker Solutions ASA is expected to bolster the market growth, thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, North America represents a huge market potential followed by MEA and Europe wherein tertiary treatment system holds a significant share.

In this study, we analyze the Global Produced Water Treatment Systems during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2013-2020

Key drivers and developments in produced water treatment systems

Key Trends and Developments of produced water treatment systems primary, secondary and tertiary systems

Key Drivers and developments in particular regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America

Onshore and offshore produced water reinjection and disposal trends in all four regions

Key Segments Covered

Produced Water End-use

Onshore reinjection, offshore reinjection and disposal

Produced Water Treatment Systems

Primary, secondary and tertiary

Key Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America

Other Key Topics

Onshore and offshore produced water generation, oil:water and gas:water ratios, water treatment technologies, produced water treatment systems

Examples of key CompaniesCovered

Siemens AG, Alderley plc, Frames group, Aker Solutions ASA, Aquatech international, Schlumberger Limited, FMC Technologies, Veolia, Cetco Energy Services, Eco-tec, ThermoEnergy and eco-sphere

