Ready Meals in Argentina By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Consumption of frozen pizza and frozen ready meals has been falling for several years in Argentina. This is mainly due to heightened budget-consciousness arising from the country’s deep-seated economic problems, as these product types are comparatively expensive and perceived to offer poor value for money. As a result, most consumers consider them an unnecessary expense, and choose the more economical option of cooking home-made meals from scratch instead.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Ready Meals in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 further depresses demand for frozen pizza and frozen ready meals

Supermarkets, hypermarkets and e-commerce make distribution gains

Molinos Río de la Plata strengthens its overall lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ready meals consumption expected to recover as the pandemic starts to subside

Pricing, health concerns and narrow range of choices will continue to limit demand

Commanding lead of Molinos Río de la Plata is unlikely to be threatened

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

